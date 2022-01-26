49ers' Kyle Shanahan believes Trent Williams will play vs. Rams

Shanahan believes Williams will play vs. Rams in NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams expects to play Sunday when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

And 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan does not doubt him for a minute.

Shanahan said Williams' mindset is the same now as it was leading up to the Week 18 game against the Rams. Williams expected to play with an elbow injury, but ultimately could not do it.

"In Trent's mind, there's no way he's not playing," Shanahan said. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So, hopefully, we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing, and so do I."

Williams and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) were not scheduled to practice on Wednesday as the 49ers began their on-field preparation to face the Rams. Mitchell has taken a big workload this season and regularly takes time off in the early portion of the week.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was scheduled for a full practice while he continues to be bothered with a right thumb injury. Shanahan said the team's athletic training staff no longer lists his shoulder as an issue.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and running back Jeff Wilson (ankle) were expected to be limited at Wednesday's practice, Shanahan said.

#49ers pre-practice report via Kyle Shanahan:



No practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)



Limited

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)



Full

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)



Also, WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle are not even listed. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 26, 2022

The 49ers made a roster move on Wednesday, as the club activated veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu off injured reserve. Sanu appeared in eight regular-season games, catching 15 passes for 177 yards and no touchdowns.

Jauan Jennings took over in the 49ers' No. 3 role at wide receiver while Sanu was out of action with a knee injury. Jennings had 24 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

In two playoff games, Jennings has four catches for 35 yards.

