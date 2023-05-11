49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on avoiding season opener vs. Eagles: I want to play them at a better time

The Eagles and 49ers will meet during the 2023 regular season, but it won’t happen until Week 13, when quarterback Brock Purdy should be healthy.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan made the mistake of addressing the NFC Championship rematch, telling the Mercury News that he wants to meet Philadelphia “at a better time.”

“I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1,” Shanahan said Wednesday night at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series at the California Theatre. “ I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there.

“..: We felt we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy now gets ample time to recover from his right-elbow surgery, which occurred on March 10 after his injury left the 49ers shorthanded in the 31-7 beatdown at Philadelphia in late January.

