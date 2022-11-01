49ers' Kyle Shanahan amused by ongoing Robbie Gould-Jalen Ramsey feud

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during the Week 8 matchup this time.

“They handled it fine,” Shanahan said Monday during a conference call with reporters. "I saw it happen in the NFC championship when we played them.

“I think he likes to say stuff to Robbie after those plays, and I think it’s kind of funny to watch.”

The surprising rivalry between the two players got its start back in January, as Shanahan noted, when Ramsey got in Gould’s face after the kicker sent a go-ahead field goal through the uprights during last season’s NFC Championship Game.

Jalen Ramsey getting in the face of … Robbie Gould?

Sunday’s special teams confrontation was incredibly similar, except it came following a point-after attempt by Gould.

The kicker had jokes about the situation after the game, claiming Ramsey asked him for a present.

“It’s just a rivalry game,” Gould said. “I think everyone understands the significance of it. I think he asked me for my jersey for Christmas, probably. That’s probably the easiest thing to say in those situations, but we won and move on to the next.”

The 49ers swept the Rams in the 2022 regular-season series, but if they meet again in the NFL playoffs, get the popcorn ready.

