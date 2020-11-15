Breaking News:

Dustin Johnson chasing first Masters: Follow Sunday's final round

Why 49ers' Kyle Shanahan looks for players like Saints' Taysom Hill

Matt Maiocco
·3 min read

49ers' Shanahan always looking for players like Saints' Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers, like every defense that has faced the New Orleans Saints, will have an ongoing issue throughout Sunday’s game.

How do they account for Taysom Hill?

At 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, Hill is listed as a quarterback but is so much more than that for the Saints’ offense.

“That’s why it’s so effective, because he’s however they use him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Hill on "49ers Game Plan." “You got these wildcat quarterbacks, and those aren’t quarterbacks. Those are running backs playing quarterback.

“That’s why you call them wildcat, because it changes the whole defense. And they used him like that for a while. But then you see him against Tampa Bay, and they treat him like a wildcat, so he threw it. That means, ‘Oh, no, he’s not a wildcat.’ ”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Saints coach Sean Payton has featured Hill in a variety of ways. Hill is equal parts quarterback, halfback, fullback, tight end, slot and wide receiver. He might be on the field with or without Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Hill has 26 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also has six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. He has completed four of five pass attempts for 86 yards.

Shanahan said Hill’s versatility is the kind of chess piece he is always seeking to add to the 49ers’ offense.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are wide receivers who can do a lot of different things in the offense. And the 49ers in 2019 invested a third-round pick in Jalen Hurd, whom the 49ers envisioned being able to line up in a number of different roles.

“You look for this all the time,” Shanahan said. “We have some guys who aren’t exactly like that. But that’s what I like about Deebo. I love that Deebo is a receiver, but we can play him like a running back.

“Jalen Hurd. You guys haven’t seen him, yet. Hopefully, he’ll have some better luck next year. But what is he? He’s a running back. He’s a receiver for us. I promise we could use him as a tight end. That, to me, is a huge advantage in this league.”

RELATED: McKinnon proves ready for increased role in 49ers' offense

Hurd has yet to make it to the regular season with the 49ers. He sat out his entire rookie season with a back issue.

Hurd was lost for the season this year when he sustained a torn ACL as he conditioned on a side field during the 49ers’ first practice of training camp.

"You’re always looking for someone like that," Shanahan said. "People try a lot and it doesn’t always work out. But when you get one, you see what you can do with it. And Sean is doing a great job with that right now."

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods cards a 10 — really — at Augusta's 12th

    Tiger Woods just had the worst hole of his career at the 12th at Augusta.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized, Hall Of Fame Manager In Intensive Care

    Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday. “Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting […]

  • Jim Harbaugh understands there is no quick fix for Michigan football. Urban Meyer could have told him

    The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-3 following a 49-11 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in college football.

  • How Tiger Woods shot a 10 on a par three at the Masters: stroke by stroke

    Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.

  • Lakers finalizing trade of Danny Green for OKC's Dennis Schröder

    The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers puts the Packers on the board with a ridiculous throw

    Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

    Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • Post-Week 11 AP poll largely unchanged after 3 top five teams had games postponed or canceled

    Four of the top five teams didn't play on Saturday. Only Notre Dame did and the Irish won easily.

  • NBA trade tracker: Rumors, reports and more ahead of the 2020-21 season

    What moves will the Wizards and the rest of the NBA make?

  • One of boxing's most powerful figures is livid his guy lost a bout because of a phantom head-butt

    The referee's decision was "an absolute disgrace," an angry Bob Arum said after Andrew Moloney was deemed to have headbutted his opponent.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the final round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson

    Masters 2020 final round: live updates and leaderboard latest Masters 2020 leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta going into the final round Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting from the first hole 12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, 14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer Starting from the 10th Hole 12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson 13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello 14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Alex Cora reacts to Marlins hiring Kim Ng as MLB's first female GM

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts on the Marlins hiring Kim Ng as the MLB's first female general manager.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)