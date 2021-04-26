49ers' Kyle Shanahan addresses Jimmy Garoppolo rumors with bizarre quote

Shanahan's response to Jimmy G trade rumors was downright bizarre originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Either Kyle Shanahan was just in a weird mood Monday, or the Jimmy Garoppolo situation is getting really dark in San Francisco.

Following reports that the 49ers are expected to select either Alabama quarterback Mac Jones or North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Shanahan was asked what this meant for Garoppolo's future with the team -- specifically if he could guarantee that Jimmy G. will be on the roster by the end of draft weekend.

Here's how the Niners coach responded, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."

Can somebody give Shanahan a hug?

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have backed Garoppolo at times this offseason, but their votes of confidence have always come with a caveat: "if he's healthy."

The 29-year-old has missed 23 of a possible 48 games for San Francisco over the last three seasons, so it's understandable why injuries are a concern for the franchise QB.

The Patriots seem like a prime trade destination for Garoppolo, who began his NFL career in New England after Bill Belichick took him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. NBC Sports' Peter King wondered aloud in his latest column if the Patriots might deal the No. 46 pick in this year's draft to reunite with Jimmy G.

Alas, the Patriots can only trade for Garoppolo if he's still alive. Stay tuned.