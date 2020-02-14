49ers' Kyle Juszczyk sick criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan

Losing the Super Bowl was tough on the 49ers, to say the least. It was especially tough for the team's fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, who hated hearing the criticisms against his quarterback and coach.

"Those are two guys that have absolutely nothing to prove to the rest of the guys in the locker room, Juice said on "Good Morning Football," Friday. "You look at Jimmy, for people that are stats guys, 4,000 yards passing, better than a two to one, touchdown-interception ratio, 70 percent completion."

He added with that alone, you're looking at a "phenomenal quarterback."

"For whatever reason, Jimmy just gets this extra criticism, this extra heat, but I think at one point in the game he was like 19-for-22," he added.

"That's football, though -- you just change one or two plays in the game, and the whole dialogue changes, the whole narrative."

Juice mentioned the moment that could have put Jimmy G in the same category as Tom Brady as a Super Bowl MVP. The moment that could have led to the 49ers popping champagne in San Francisco amongst the faithful.

That could have been a game-changer.

The play in question caused wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to exit the media room in a storming fashion following the Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs. That overthrow was the narrative that changed everything.

And they know it. Jimmy knows it. Sanders knows it. Kyle Shanahan knows it.

"It's a shame that one or two plays can really change everyone's outlook on someone," Juszczyk said.

