49ers' Kyle Juszczyk has possible knee sprain, Kyle Shanahan says

Just about everything was going right for the 49ers in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Browns. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle for a 22-yard touchdown pass to increase San Francisco's lead to 28-3 with 4:23 remaining in the frame.

The Levi's Stadium crowd was roaring. But on the 49ers' next drive, it got considerably quieter.

That's when do-it-all fullback Kyle Juszczyk appeared to injure his leg while blocking for Matt Breida on a first-down rushing attempt.

#49ers' Kyle Juszczyk was injured on this play and carted to the locker room. He's unlikely to return. pic.twitter.com/p5u0cAFtAD — Fourth and Nine (@fourth_nine) October 8, 2019

Juszczyk immediately grabbed for his knee area at the end of the play, and remained in place while the 49ers' training staff attended to him. Juszczyk was taken into the medical blue tent, and soon thereafter, went to the locker room on a cart.

Juszczyk was listed as questionable to return, but he did not come back to the game as his 49ers teammates completed the 31-3 rout of Cleveland.

After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Juszczyk has a possible knee sprain and the team will know more Tuesday after the fullback undergoes tests.

Shanahan believes Juszczyk has a knee sprain. They will know more tomorrow. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 8, 2019

Juszczyk has been named to each of the last three Pro Bowls.

#49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk is scheduled for an MRI on his left knee tomorrow. He does not know the extent of the injury. Take it as a good sign that it was not immediately diagnosed as an ACL injury. Those are generally pretty obvious to the medical staff upon initial observation. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 8, 2019

