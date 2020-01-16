49ers' Kyle Juszczyk has no doubt George Kittle will play vs. Packers

As the 49ers prepare for their NFC Championship Game bout with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. a notable body was missing from practice Wednesday.

Star tight end George Kittle, who is the engine that makes the 49ers' offense go, missed practice due to ankle issues. Kittle sustained a bone chip in his ankle during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He missed two games before returning in the 49ers' Week 12 win over the Packers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said Kittle can play as long as the ankle is stable and the Iowa product can manage the pain.

While The Faithful might be worried about Kittle's status for the biggest game of the season, fullback Kyle Juszczyk isn't.

"You mentioned the whole WWE superstar, so you know, he likes his theatrics, he likes to get the media going, keep people on edge," Juszczyk told "Good Morning Football." "So, I don't think we have to worry about George being out there. I really don't think there's anything that could keep him from playing."

Kittle is essential not only as a weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but also as a blocker in the run game. He had a relatively quiet game in the 49ers' 27-10 divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings, as the Niners elected to pound the rock and break the Vikings' will with the run game in the second half, but he figured to be a big component in the game plan Sunday.

There's zero doubt the 49ers will need Kittle to make a big impact in order to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

It seems there's also zero doubt that Kittle will suit up Sunday. He just wants there to be a little drama first.

He is, after all, an agent of chaos.

