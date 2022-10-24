49ers' Kyle Juszczyk likely out vs. Rams; Deebo Samuel day to day

49ers' Juszczyk likely out vs. Rams; Deebo, Greenlaw 'day to day' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Six-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken and dislocated finger and is not likely to be available for the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Also, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) are day-to-day with muscle strains coming out of the team’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“He finished the game, but it was bothering him,” Shanahan said of Samuel.

Samuel played 68 of the 49ers’ 79 offensive plays on Sunday. He caught five passes for 42 yards, and had one rushing attempt for 2 yards.

The expected loss of Juszczyk could be big blow to the 49ers’ offense. He sustained the injury to his right hand in a game in which he caught three passes for 34 yards.

“Most likely (he) won’t be available this week,” Shanahan said of Juszczyk. “Should get him after the bye.”

The 49ers believe there is a chance defensive tackle Arik Armstead will be available to face the Rams.

Armstead has been bothered by plantar fasciitis and an ankle injury. He has not played since the 49ers’ Week 4 victory over the Rams, and the 49ers’ defense has suffered because of his absence.

“We’re missing him a lot,” Shanahan said. “Arik’s been our best player in there and it’s been tough without him, especially with the other guys who are missing, too.

“It’s not just him, but he’s at the top of it. Hope to have him back this week, still continuing his rehab and we’ll see how it goes.”

