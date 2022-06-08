49ers' Kyle Juszczyk impressed with Trey Lance's big improvement

49ers' Juszczyk impressed with everything he's seen from Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has seen Trey Lance check all the boxes this offseason as he takes over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

“I can only say positive things,” said Juszczyk, who has been chosen to six consecutive Pro Bowls. “I feel like Trey has done a really good job in really taking on the different parts of being QB1.”

Lance had another strong showing during practice on Wednesday on the 49ers’ second day of their mandatory minicamp. Lance had back-to-back big plays during 7-on-7 drills with 40-plus-yard completions to receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and tight end Jordan Matthews.

Lance’s improvements have been noticeable both on the field and off the field, Juszczyk said.

“I feel like I’ve seen improvement on the field, as far as his performance,” Juszczyk said. “We’ve seen a lot of big plays out there. And as a leader, I just feel like he’s stepped up.

“He’s just a very natural leader, a guy that people gravitate towards. It’s all been good so far.”

