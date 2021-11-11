49ers' Kyle Juszczyk defends Kyle Shanahan amid down season

Juszczyk defends Shanahan amid 49ers' down 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' 3-5 start has left many fans frustrated, with plenty of blame being focused on head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, and pushed back on the criticism being directed at his coach (h/t 49ers Web Zone).

"I don't think our problem is our talent," Juszczyk told Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto. "I think we have just as much talent, if not more talent, than most of the rosters in the NFL. I think Kyle, as the head coach, he's always going to be the first one to take the blame, and I think he would happily do so in this scenario. And he's going to tell you that he should do better but that's what any head coach is going to say."

Lynch is the man in charge of the 49ers' personnel decisions, and with so much losing for this team outside of the 2019 campaign, many have pointed to the organization's misses with many of the draft picks under his tenure.

"To speak on the draft picks that haven't panned out as well, those guys, those undrafted free agents, the free agents that are playing above those draft picks, he brought them in too," Juszczyk said. "So you have to see kind of both sides of it, both sides of the coin, and also understand that the draft is a crapshoot. It is. It is not easy for anybody and there are very few people that I think can say they have a consistent track record of getting it right every single season.

"You know, I have to say that I think Kyle is doing a phenomenal job, and I don't think -- there's nobody in our locker room that is calling for a different head coach, I can promise you that. We all have 100 percent faith in our coach and all the decisions that he's been making. Him and Lynch as well. We really do have their backs 100 percent."

Especially with the news that Odell Beckham Jr. will be landing in LA, the NFC West likely will be a two-team race the rest of the way with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Given all of the injuries the 49ers currently are dealing with, making a playoff push at this stage remains possible, but unlikely.

The momentum could be flipped with a big win over the Rams on "Monday Night Football" this week, but it will be an uphill climb for the 49ers.

