49ers' Kwon Alexander to undergo MRI for possible pectoral injury

After initial fears that 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander might have suffered a serious injury Thursday in Arizona, the team is more optimistic about the severity, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told the media following the 49ers beat the Cardinals 28-25 that Alexander will undergo an MRI on his chest on Friday.

"We're guessing somewhere with his pec," Shanahan said.

Maiocco reported that Alexander was not immediately diagnosed with a torn pec.

The #49ers have some level of optimism concerning LB Kwon Alexander's chest injury. It was not diagnosed immediately as a torn pec, which would be a season-ending injury. He will undergo MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the damage. He appears to have good range of motion. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2019

But if Alexander did indeed suffer an injury to his pectoral muscle, it very likely could be a season-ending injury.

For reference, Houston's J.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle last weekend against the Raiders and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

So that is a very important MRI for Alexander.

The injury to Alexander occurred midway through the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.

It looks as if Kwon Alexander has his shoulder pads off and is sitting on the bench. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2019

#49ers injury update

LB Kwon Alexander (chest) is OUT.

— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2019

LB Kwon Alexander's chest injury - and the fact he was ruled out immediately - is very alarming. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2019

Alexander did not register a tackle on defense before he was removed from the game.

