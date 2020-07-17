If you're like me, you probably don't have a lot in common with Kwon Alexander.

The 49ers starting linebacker is a 6-foot-1, super athletic tackling machine with his eyes set on Super Bowl glory. However, you might have one thing in common with Alexander. If you're sick of people spending their offseason ripping Jimmy Garoppolo, he's right there with you.

After 95.7 The Game tweeted out that Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy said the Chiefs wanted Garoppolo to throw in Super Bowl LIV, Alexander had to respond to the slander.

Y'all gone quit trying my QB no cap! https://t.co/JrKyG9sDEq — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) July 17, 2020

Garoppolo has been a punching bag all offseason. Ever since the costly overthrow of Emmanuel Sanders in Miami, questions about his long-term ability to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl title have swirled.

Tom Brady's free agency and reported interest in coming to the 49ers only served to amplify the conversation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch discussed bringing Brady on board, but in the end, they decided it was best to stick with Garoppolo.

While Garoppolo largely has been silent on the criticism, his teammates haven't. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, cornerback Richard Sherman and others all have come to the 28-year-old's defense during the offseason onslaught.

[RELATED: Shanahan made Belichick's move in picking Jimmy over Brady]

Garoppolo was solid during his first full season as a started in Shanahan's offense. He ranked in the top five in touchdowns (27), completion percentage (69.1) and yards per attempt (8.4) while totaling 3,978 passing yards.

Story continues

The 49ers, Garoppolo and Shanahan know there is room for the quarterback to improve. But the constant offseason flogging has gotten out of hand, and it looks like everyone has just about had it.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers' Kwon Alexander is tired of hearing Jimmy Garoppolo slander originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



