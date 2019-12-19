49ers’ Kwon Alexander tells Kendrick Bourne there's 'high chance' of return

49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander was a vital piece of San Francisco's imposing defensive front seven until he suffered a "season-ending" torn pectoral muscle in Week 9.

However, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne posted an Instagram story Monday that showed Alexander dropping back into coverage and catching an interception during his rehabilitation, even including the caption, "Kwon said he comin back this year."

Bourne, who himself has impressed this season as he leads the 49ers in receiving touchdowns, now says Alexander told him he's eager to get back on the field.

Kwon Alexander told Kendrick Bourne there's a "high chance" he comes back for the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/XEK9u4WxS4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 19, 2019

"I was hanging out with him at his house the other day," Bourne said on 95.7 The Game Thursday morning. "He was just like ‘man, there's a possibility, we get all the way there it's a high chance, so.'"

While Bourne does a great job of finding the end zone, he isn't one of the 49ers' team doctors, who likely will be cautious with getting the 25-year-old linebacker back on the field.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Alexander wouldn't be ruled out, but that the chances are slim.

"Kwon, he's the same as Sherman," Shanahan said. "Kwon thought he could come back the next week. They are made of the right stuff. And when you think that way, even though it's your mind, sometimes your body will follow. So we won't rule it out but it's a long shot and it's not any time soon."

While Bourne firmly believes Alexander can make a return this season, it might not be realistic to expect the star linebacker to re-join his teammates this season.

