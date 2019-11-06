The 49ers are riding an 8-0 record, leaving them as the sole undefeated team in the NFL. But they're going to have to keep it going without Kwon Alexander.

The linebacker will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. He received an outpour of support from his teammates and recently offered an update after undergoing surgery:

Kwon was still in the hospital when he recorded the message, and said he will be back after giving thanks for all of the love he's been sent following the injury.

Teammate Arik Armstead left a comment with goat emojis saying this was a "minor setback for a legendary comeback."

Still, it appears Kwon could use some rest.

49ers' Kwon Alexander offers health update after season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area