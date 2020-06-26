49ers know what it takes to get to the Super Bowl, now they want to win it

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren’t the only members of the 49ers organization openly using the “SB” words.

49ers players agree with the bosses: It’s Super Bowl or bust this season.

“I think the focus is obviously to make it back to the big game and winning it, this time around,” linebacker Fred Warner said during the State of the Franchise event, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think that’s the focus every year, is to make it to the Super Bowl. But we all understand that there’s a lot of time and effort required to get to that point.

“So, we’re just going to take it one day at a time and make sure we’re working our tails off to get back.”

The 49ers led 20-10 in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl in February, only to watch the Chiefs walk off with the Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers’ championship window clearly is wide open, which is why Nick Bosa said the team has a “win-now mentality.”

“We’re just trying to be better than we were last year,” the pass rusher said.

The 49ers, though, are starting over. They have the same 2020 record as every other team. It’s a long climb back to where they were.

But as cornerback Richard Sherman said, the 49ers have “unfinished business.”

“Get back to the Super Bowl,” Warner said. “It’s not handed to you at all. It’s a very long process. It’s a very long season. So we have to make sure we’re not thinking too far ahead. We use that experience to our advantage, but we know we’ve got to grind even harder to make sure we get the outcome we want.

“So, we’re excited. We’re ready to get back in the building, so when we do get that call, we’ll be ready.”

