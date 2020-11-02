49ers know Emmanuel Moseley will shake struggles against DK Metcalf

49ers confident Moseley will shake struggles against Metcalf originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When a receiver has a career day, it’s not a good look for the defender who spent most of the game covering him.

That was the case Sunday for cornerback Emmanuel Moseley against Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in the Seahawks’ 37-27 dismantling of the 49ers. After being held to two catches for 23 yards last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Metcalf torched Moseley and the 49ers, hauling in 12 of his 15 targets for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Moseley had the difficult task of covering the 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver most of the game. Metcalf outweighs Moseley by 45 pounds, stands five inches taller and he also clocked a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

The cornerback is no slouch, though. When healthy, Moseley has solidly held the starting job since beating out Ahkello Witherspoon last season. Moseley missed Weeks 4 and 5 due to a concussion, but he has played well since his return.

Linebacker Fred Warner said he didn't think Moseley was flustered by the matchup. Moseley faced an incredible challenge, and the rest of the defense didn't do enough to help him out.

“I have full confidence in E-man,” Warner said of Moseley after the loss. “The way he prepares, day in and day out. I don’t care what’s going on throughout a game. They are going to get theirs. DK is an outstanding player. They’ve got great receivers.”

Moseley had no answer for Metcalf, but the 49ers' defensive line didn't have one for quarterback Russell Wilson, either. Wilson put up another MVP performance, completing 27 of 37 attempts for 261 yards and four TDs. The 49ers only sacked Wilson twice on 67 offensive plays.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh clearly had the same confidence in Moseley as Warner, keeping the cornerback on the field for the entire game. Warner said he expects Moseley will bounce back quickly.

“We’re going to ride with E-man no matter what, but his mentality is great,” Warner said. “There’s no need for me to give him a pep talk or anything. He doesn’t flinch in those types of situations. I know he will shake it off and be ready for the next game.”

The 49ers will need him to be when they host the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on "Thursday Night Football." Moseley getting his confidence back will be key against star receiver Davante Adams, who caught three touchdowns in the Packers’ 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

