49ers kicker Moody out with leg strain; Gonzalez in vs. Chargers

An already difficult summer got even more problematic for 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody.

Moody sustained a right quadriceps strain in practice this week and will not be available to kick in the 49ers’ preseason game Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced.

Veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez will handle the kicking chores in the preseason finale at Levi’s Stadium.

Moody is listed as day-to-day with the injury. The 49ers open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Moody has faced a lot of scrutiny since the 49ers selected the Michigan product in the third round (No. 99 overall) to replace veteran Robbie Gould, the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

Moody looked shaky in the 49ers’ first two preseason games. He made three of five field-goal attempts and he missed one of his two extra points.

He supplied the game-winning kick on the final play of the 49ers’ 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos last week, but his 32-yard attempt barely made it inside the right upright.

“It wasn’t a great hit,” Moody said after the game. “I wouldn’t say any of them were that clean, honestly. The last one was about as close as I’ve gotten to a clean ball. It’s just a learning curve. I want to make the practices translate to the field.”

