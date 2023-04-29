How new 49ers kicker Jake Moody is connected to ex-kicker Robbie Gould

How new 49ers kicker Moody shares connection with ex-kicker Gould originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Jake Moody being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft might not have been as big of a shock when knowing the Michigan kicker's relationship with former 49er Robbie Gould.

San Francisco shocked the outside world Friday night by using its No. 99 overall pick to select Moody. It might have seemed like a reach to people outside 49ers headquarters, but it was a clear position of need for the team.

What makes Moody's selection even more interesting is his close connection to Gould, the 49ers' kicker for the past six seasons.

“I’ve built a pretty good relationship with Robbie Gould these past few months,” Moody told Bay Area media Friday night via video. “He’s been telling me how great it is, and he actually just texted me a few minutes ago saying how excited he is for me, and telling me how great of a place it is. I’m so fired up.”

Gould arguably was the most reliable and productive kicker in recent 49ers history, if not franchise history. The 18-year NFL veteran remains perfect in the playoffs with 29 field-goal attempts and 39 extra-point tries without a miss, but he decided in the offseason not to return to the Bay.



“Robbie and I actually have the same agent, so we are connected through that, and I’m not sure if he just felt the need to pass the torch down to a newer guy in the league, or what, but he’s been a really good mentor these past few months, and he’s been helping me out with a ton of stuff," Moody said. “Whether it’s combine stuff or preparing for the draft or the workouts, he’s been there the whole way, and I’m very happy that he has.”

Moody shared that the longtime NFL kicker, who remains a free agent, drove to Indianapolis to meet Moody in person at the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. The two had dinner with their mutual agent, and Gould offered advice to the ex-Wolverine in preparation for the draft and an NFL career.

Story continues

Now the pressure of performing on the biggest stage will be on the rookie’s shoulders, but he's confident that punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper will help make his transition seamless.

“It’s obviously a great team that I’m joining, and I couldn’t be happier,” Moody said. “Anything I can do to help the team win a Super Bowl. That’s obviously the goal. But obviously, it’s already a great team to be a part of, and I’m so excited.”

