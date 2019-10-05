49ers kick off cancer awareness month with Crucial Catch fashion show

SANTA CLARA - To kick off the NFL's cancer awareness month, the 49ers hosted their third annual Crucial Catch Fashion Show at Levi's Stadium this past week.

Over 20 players participated in the fashion show. They walked the runway paired up with cancer survivors who shared their stories of courage, strength and survival. Both players and models wore apparel donated by Levi's in a unique setting that was enjoyed by all.

One of the most touching moments of the show was when DeForest Buckner escorted Amy Kocurek, wife of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek down the catwalk. Amy is a breast cancer survivor and is pregnant with the couple's first child, due next month.

Proud husband and soon to be father, Kris, beamed with pride from the audience.

Tight end George Kittle shared the runway with a young cancer survivor and in his usual gregarious manner got the young model to strike a pose with him. Kittle spoke about how important it is to support the survivors and provide a great event to honor them.

"You can never do enough to spread awareness," Kittle said after the show. "Just the fact that we get to celebrate for what they have overcome, they deserve it. They deserve as much recognition as we do for playing football. The fact that we can give back to them and make them feel special even for an hour or two on a runway, that's what matters."

Here's a partial list of 49ers players who participated:

George Kittle

Joe Staley

Mike McGlinchey

C.J. Beathard

Nick Mullens

DeForest Buckner

Garrett Celek

Daniel Brunskill

Solomon Thomas

Fred Warner

Raheem Mostert

Sheldon Day

























The 49ers will host various cancer awareness events throughout the month.

This includes a halftime show recognition of breast cancer survivors that have a close connection to the team.

