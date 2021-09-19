49ers' keys to slowing down QB Jalen Hurts, in Takeo Spikes' eyes

Spikes breaks down how 49ers can slow down Eagles QB Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Slowing down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is no easy task. The 23-year-old threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 1 win, and also rushed for 62 yards on seven carries.

The 49ers will have plenty on their hands in facing the dual-threat quarterback Sunday in Philadelphia. To former NFL linebacker and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Takeo Spikes, it all starts up front.

"Dee Ford, [Nick] Bosa -- when you're rushing, make sure your upfield shoulder does not get beyond the quarterback's upfield shoulder, because if you do, now you're creating two extra lanes," Spikes explained in the video above.

Spikes also mentioned the importance of San Francisco's pass rushers staying in their lanes and knowing their responsibilities.

First-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans already saw his defense collapse late in the 49ers' Week 1 win. Spikes believes Ryans has been studying Hurts' scrambling tendencies and will blitz to those scrambles.

It won't be easy without his top cornerbacks in Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Verrett tore his ACL in last week's win, and Moseley is expected to miss his second straight game with his own knee injury. Josh Norman and rookie Deommodore Lenoir are expected to be the 49ers' starting cornerbacks against the Eagles.

Just said on @KNBR that veteran CB Josh Norman is expected to join rookie Deommodore Lenoir in the #49ers starting lineup. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 19, 2021

