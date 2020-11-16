49ers' Kentavius Street uses single emoji to describe penalty in loss

49ers DL Street reacts to penalty in Saints loss with emoji originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A roughing the passer penalty on 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street proved to be pivotal, as it turned a third-and-long into a first down for quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Running back Alvin Kamara would punch in a two-yard touchdown run a few plays later to tie the game at 10, and New Orleans went on to win by a final of 27-13.

Street clearly wasn't a fan of the call, and tweeted a simple reaction to the penalty following Sunday's loss.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also didn't understand the call, and explained after the game what he was told by officials following the play.

"That's just how he saw it," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "He said he thought he saw it and he got some agreement from the refs around him, so that's what they went with."

The play was Street's first sack of the 2020 season, but it unfortunately proved costly, much to the chagrin of some of his teammates who weren't in uniform.