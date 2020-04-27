49ers' Kendrick Bourne wants No. 11 jersey with Marquise Goodwin traded

Is it time for Kendrick Bourne to go back to his No. 11 jersey now that Marquise Goodwin has been traded?

Perhaps.

Bourne, currently No. 84 on the 49ers, recently tweeted out he was wanting to return to the number he wore at Eastern Washington.

Should i rock #11 👀 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) April 26, 2020

Tight end George Kittle quickly responded:

Dibs — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 26, 2020

No, Kittle -- don't do that. The 49ers need to retire that No. 85 jersey one day in your honor.

For Bourne, this could make a lot of sense. He was sensational at EWU, totaling 3,130 yards for 27 touchdowns and 211 receptions across four years. He also finished his reign with three All-Big Sky selections and ranked in the top seven in those three categories in the school's history.

And don't feel as if Bourne was being so opportunistic with the departure of Goodwin. He was very supportive of Goodwin's future endeavors in Philadelphia.

The 49ers' wide receiver does have an "84" tattoo on his left shoulder to show the number he's sported for two seasons. That's a bit more permanent and could add to the decision making process. But there's always an excuse to get more ink.

