49ers' Kendrick Bourne tests negative for COVID-19; what does that mean?

49ers' Bourne tests negative for COVID; what does that mean? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested negative on Thursday for COVID-19 one day after he went on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list with a confirmed positive test, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

A source close to Bourne described the latest test result as a “false positive."

But an NFL source revealed in such cases earlier this season, 97.1 percent of the time the individual again tested positive.

There have been 104 instances in which a player or team staff member received a confirmed positive result for COVID-19, followed by a negative test. In 101 of those instances, subsequent testing showed another positive result, according to the source.

Bourne, along with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams, are not eligible to suit up for the 49ers on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Each was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Bourne and all three individuals with whom he lives in San Jose tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, a source close to Bourne told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bourne is asymptomatic. He is required to test negative on back-to-back days to be reinstated to the 49ers’ roster.

Aiyuk, Samuel and Williams were negative, but each was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for having close contact with an individual who tested positive. They also require two negative tests 24 hours apart to be allowed back with the team.

The NFL and NFL Players Association has already started the standard review to determine whether there are any violations of individuals not wearing a mask or adhering to other NFL COVID-19 protocols, a league source said.

The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 last month by the NFL for COVID-19 protocol violations. The review concluded the Titans violated protocols on mask-wearing and failed to communicate sufficiently with players about off-site workouts and gatherings.

