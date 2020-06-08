Kendrick Bourne quickly has become a fan-favorite in the Bay Area ever since the 49ers signed the undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington University in 2017. On Sunday, he showed how he can be a voice off the field as well.

The 24-year-old receiver spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally and shouted out former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he took a knee.

"I might be the one that makes other players put their selves out there," Bourne said. "... I love the Bay, so all the protests that are going on everywhere, keep it up, stay strong. Black pride, man, you know what it is. BLM."

Using my platform to help make change!!! 🤞🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/G5O7trrJvD — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) June 8, 2020

Change change change!!! https://t.co/jNgS9Or7MT — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) June 8, 2020

Legendary change coming! S/o KAP! RIP GEORGE FLOYD And the lost loved ones! #BLM pic.twitter.com/l5sT6PFfzu — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) June 8, 2020

As he took a knee, Bourne said, "Colin Kaepernick, man, shout out to him, man. Go Niners."

[RELATED: How Kap's 2016 remarks solve Carson's 'America' problem]

Kaepernick was the first athlete to kneel during the national anthem during a 2016 preseason game to peacefully protest racial and social injustices, including police brutality. Protests, rallies and marches have been seen throughout the world the past two weeks since George Floyd, an African American man, died at the hands of police custody in Minneapolis.

Story continues

Through three seasons with the 49ers, Bourne has totaled 88 receptions for 1,102 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season. He led all 49ers receivers last season with five TDs.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers' Kendrick Bourne speaks at Black Lives Matter rally in Bay Area originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



