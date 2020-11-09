49ers' Kendrick Bourne returns to NFL's COVID-19 list after hectic week

Bourne back on reserve/COVID-19 list after hectic week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kendrick Bourne once again has landed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list after receiving a positive test result on Monday.

The wide receiver received his first positive result on Wednesday prior to the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers. The team facility was shut down and he was not allowed to play in the contest along with teammates Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who were declared as having close contact to Bourne.

Bourne’s situation is unique. Prior to his second positive result, he received three consecutive negative results, clearing him to return to the facility. Now the 25-year-old receiver’s availability to travel to New Orleans for the 49ers' Week 9 contest against the Saints is in jeopardy.

When a NFL player tests positive, he must receive two consecutive negative test results before being allowed back into the facility. Williams, Aiyuk and Samuel all remain free to participate in team activities.

On Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan shared he was hopeful to see Samuel back at practice this week but he will not have an official update available until Wednesday when he speaks to the media.

As a result of Bourne’s positive result, the team has promoted receiver River Cracraft from the team’s practice squad. The third-year pro caught two of his five targets for 13 yards on Thursday, stepping in for a depleted wide receiver group.

Richie James was one of the standouts in the team’s Thursday night loss getting all of the reps originally intended for Aiyuk. James caught nine passes for 184 yards and a touchdown and will have another opportunity to shine on Sunday if Bourne is not cleared to return this week.

