49ers' Kendrick Bourne releases new rap track as he eyes Super Bowl

Kendrick Bourne appears to be able to do it all.

In addition to an exercise the 49ers wide receiver recently did that showed he was capable of balancing multiple things at once, the guy can rap too.

Bourne, or "Poly B," promoted his brand-new rap track, which is called "Cash Cow." You can listen to it right here. (Warning: NSFW language) .

Catchy, right?

An illustration of Bourne, complete with his grill, is used as the photo on the profile, with a reflection of the Vince Lombardi trophy reflected in the visor.

It's appropriate. Bourne openly tweeted that the 49ers will win the Super Bowl next season.

In his track, he says he's got fans now -- and that's obvious in some of the comments, but it's apparent he's had them the entire time. But you know his fans will only increase when he's dropping promises like a future Super Bowl win.

Bourne and the 49ers are scheduled to open the 2020 season against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 13.

