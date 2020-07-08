49ers' Kendrick Bourne, NFL stars not fans of league's escrow proposal

With each passing day, the concerns over the coronavirus grow.

For the sports world, that means uncertainty. Will the games be played as scheduled? Will there be fans in the stands? What will revenue look like?

On Tuesday, the NFL reportedly made a financial proposal to the Players Association, and it didn't sit well with the latter group.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported, citing sources, that the NFLPA told its board of representatives that the league is proposing to put 35 percent of players' 2020 salary into an escrow account.

The NFLPA informed its board of representatives today that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season, per sources.



It's one option on the table if revenue is impacted leaguewide by COVID-19.



— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

Pelissero relayed a response from an NFLPA executive Don Davis.

How did the NFLPA react to the NFL's proposal to escrow 35% of player salaries this season?



NFLPA executive Don Davis told players on a conference call: "Basically, we told them to kick rocks."



Union's stance is any escrow deal must be collectively bargained. https://t.co/b3c7ihAOiD







— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

As you can imagine, the idea of not getting their full salaries didn't sit well with the players, including 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown weighed in.

Story continues

Several other NFL stars, including newly minted $503 million-man Patrick Mahomes, shared the same reaction.

Has to be a joke lol 😂😭😭. Roger and those owners better use their billions and put it in escrow or plan accordingly. Our health is way more important. This is about as backwards as it gets 😭😂😂🥴 https://t.co/Egq2RaYsuO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 8, 2020

Billionaires love to make people think they are always hurting. https://t.co/RxSN5dlHhj — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) July 7, 2020

Puppeteers trying to save some money . https://t.co/bmKDoA5V9K — Ryan Grant (@RyanGrant25) July 7, 2020

The NFL reportedly wants to cut the preseason from four games to two games, and the NFLPA later voted that no preseason games be played.

It's clear the two sides have a lot to work out before training camps open later this month.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





49ers' Kendrick Bourne, NFL stars not fans of league's escrow proposal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area