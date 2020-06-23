49ers' Kendrick Bourne explains what cryptic Dez Bryant tweet meant

Kendrick Bourne caught the attention of a lot of 49ers fans Sunday night. While families were celebrating Father's Day (from a safe distance), Bourne was pressing send on quite the cryptic tweet.

The 49ers receiver's tweet tagged his current team, former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant and had a whole lot of eye emojis. Bryant then quote tweeted Bourne with just eye emojis as well.

Breathe. It appears Bourne isn't breaking any news. According to Fourth and Nine's Akash Anavarathan, Bourne told ESPN's Jordan Schultz on Monday night that his tweet was nothing more than an invite for Bryant to work out with him at San Jose State.

#49ers Kendrick Bourne describes that his cryptic "Dez" tweet was nothing more than a DM about a workout with Dez Bryant in San Jose.



Just threw it out there to stir up the pot -- clearly worked!



— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) June 23, 2020

Bryant, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2017 season. He was a three-time Pro Bowl receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and was named an All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 receiving touchdowns.

But he also hasn't had at least 1,000 yards receiving since that season.

The former Cowboys star signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8, 2018. Two days later, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice. Bryant hasn't played since.

Bourne's tweet came less than a week after receiver Deebo Samuel fractured his foot. He is expected to be out 12 to 16 weeks, which could be a big blow to the 49ers. San Francisco might be eyeing some free agents, however, it's unlikely Bryant is on the list.

As far as Bourne's tweet goes, though, he knew exactly what he was doing and it worked to perfection.

