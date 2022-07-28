49ers keeping veteran list handy in case offensive line help required

49ers keep veteran list handy in case O-line help is required originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers, like every team in the NFL, are constantly updating their list of available veterans at every position.

So, obviously, that goes for the center position, where there is, perhaps, a better chance of the 49ers looking for help this summer than any other position on the team.

The 49ers are searching for a center to replace Alex Mack, who retired this offseason after a career in which he was selected as an NFL All-Decade player for the 2010s.

On Thursday, another NFC contending team could find itself in need of a center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen sustained a knee injury during practice and was carted off the field. His status was not immediately known.

The 49ers hope they see enough in training camp from either Daniel Brunskill or Jake Brendel to convince them help is not needed. But JC Tretter, Matt Paradis, Billy Price and Trey Hopkins are among the veteran centers who remain unsigned and available.

“We have a ready list at every position,” general manager John Lynch said.

Assistant general manager Adam Peters, director of player personnel Ran Carthon and director of pro personnel R.J. Gillen are tasked with updating the list of available veteran players in case immediate help is required.

“They do a tremendous job of always being kept abreast and knowing, ‘OK, here’s our list, here’s the veteran options, here’s the younger options.' ”

The first decision the 49ers must make for the composition of the interior offensive line is where to play Daniel Brunskill.

And will that be? Will it be right guard or center?

“Both,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Brunskill lined up at center during practice Wednesday. Brunskill started every game last season at right guard, where Spencer Burford and Jaylon Moore will also see plenty of practice time.

Story continues

“It’s going to be musical chairs in there for this camp,” Shanahan said. “It’s pretty cool cause we’ve got a number of guys that we believe can start.

“Brunskill is the only one who’s shown people that he can do it because he’s the one who’s had that opportunity. ... We think we got a number of choices and it’ll be fun to watch them kind of all battle it out.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast