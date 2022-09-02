49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo ‘desperate move,’ Chris Russo believes

Mad Dog: 49ers keeping Jimmy G is a 'desperate move' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s no shortage of opinions on how Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the 49ers will affect starter Trey Lance, who enters his first year under center.

On Monday, Garoppolo took a pay cut of nearly $18 million to remain in San Francisco, causing many to give their opinion on this odd quarterback situation.

During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Chris “Mad Dog” Russo didn’t sugar coat his opinion on the 49ers attempting to start the Lance era while still having their young quarterback look over his shoulder with Garoppolo on the roster.

“So I think it’s a desperate move by the Niners,” Russo said. “I think they are not sure about Lance. That’s what this tells you.

“Because if you thought that Lance was a big-time player, why would you re-sign a quarterback who last year took you to a championship game?”

Additionally, Russo isn’t buying the idea that the 49ers are keeping the veteran quarterback for a worst-case scenario, considering the team is built to win a Super Bowl now.

“Don’t give me the idea of insurance because you can’t predict injuries,” Russo added. “‘Well in case Lance gets hurt?’

“You can’t build your team. Well, I better have a guy who’s really good ... because if Lance is bad, 0-3, you got major problems in San Francisco.”

Despite many objecting to the 49ers keeping both quarterbacks, Lance has noted that he’s 'hyped' with the organization bringing back Garoppolo.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old’s play on the field will determine how loud the controversy becomes this 2022 NFL season.

