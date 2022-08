49ers keep Trey Sermon, Jordan Mason on their initial 53

In this article:

The 49ers have kept running backs Trey Sermon and Jordan Mason on their initial 53-player roster, cutting JaMycal Hasty.

That leaves Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Sermon, Tyrion Davis-Price and Mason in their running backs room, at least for now.

Sermon, a third-round selection in 2021, was on the roster bubble.

The 49ers announced they released tight end Troy Fumagalli, safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., cornerback Dontae Johnson, receiver Marcus Johnson, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Jordan Mills, receiver Willie Snead IV, defensive lineman Akeem Spence, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive lineman Kemoko Turay, receiver Malik Turner and defensive lineman Jordan Willis.

They waived defensive lineman Kevin Atkins, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez, safety Tayler Hawkins, cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight, receiver Tay Martin, linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball, linebacker Segun Olubi, offensive lineman Jason Poe, offensive lineman Justin Skule and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.

