49ers' Katie Sowers posts heartfelt note from girlfriend's grandmother

From the beginning, Katie Sowers' "why" was her want to open more doors for women trying to break into the sports. The first full-time female coach in the NFL knows she's a part of the pioneering of it all as she spends her time working with the 49ers.

She's also the first openly gay coach in the NFL.

Despite many times being questioned if the guys on the field respect her, she holds her own.

And just so we're clear, they do.

But it branches out beyond the football field -- it's becoming bigger than the sport. She's receiving admiration from her girlfriend's grandmother:

If you want to know the meaning of unconditional love, read this letter my girlfriend received from her grandma after she recently came out to her family about dating a woman.."just be a good person and BE HAPPY". That's all we should ask of our children. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vK2xTbvcQG — Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) September 23, 2019

A simple hand-written note brought many love-filled comments after Sowers posted it to Twitter.

Sowers said in the tweet her girlfriend had recently come out to her family about dating a woman, and to know all the grandmother wants is for her to be happy, changes everything.

Sowers has aspirations to be a head coach one day, and so far -- she's well on her way to materializing those dreams. And until then, she's around to offer support.

