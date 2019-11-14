49ers' Justin Skule 'most likely' to replace Joe Staley vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA -- Rookie Justin Skule will "most likely" return to the 49ers starting lineup in place of veteran left tackle Joe Staley, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Staley underwent surgery to repair a broken and dislocated finger, an injury that occurred Monday night in the 49ers' 27-24 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, did not realize the extent of the injury until it swelled on him Tuesday morning.

"He will not play this week and probably be out a couple of weeks," Shanahan said.

Skule started six games earlier this season when Staley was sidelined with a fractured left lower leg. When Staley returned to action on Monday, Skule was deactivated for the game. The 49ers went with Daniel Brunskill as the backup offensive tackle behind Staley and Mike McGlinchey.

Shanahan expressed confidence that Skule will again step in and play well in place of Staley.

"I thought he did a very good job," Shanahan said of Skule, a sixth-round draft pick from Vanderbilt. "He came in there and stepped it up right away. He did a good job his first game and I thought he got better each week. We were happy with how he played, and I'm glad we have a couple of good backups."

