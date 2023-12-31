49ers jump out to early 10-0 lead in Washington

The 49ers are two wins away from earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the first of those two wins is looking like it's going to be an easy one.

San Francisco has barely broken a sweat and is already up 10-0 today in Washington.

The 49ers' first offensive series was a 12-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a field goal, and the second was a nine-play 63-yard drive that ended with Brock Purdy hitting Deebo Samuel for a touchdown pass.

The Commanders, who were forced to start quarterback Sam Howell after benching him this week because Jacoby Brissett is injured, went three-and-out on their first drive of the game. So far it's all San Francisco.