49ers' Jullian Taylor heading to injured reserve after knee injury

SANTA CLARA – Backup defensive tackle Jullian Taylor is out for the 49ers' final regular-season game and the postseason with a knee injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Taylor will go on injured reserve due to a torn ACL.

The 49ers will promote rookie defensive tackle Kevin Givens from the practice squad to take Taylor's spot on the 53-man roster, Shanahan said. Givens could be in uniform for the 49ers' game Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I've just been staying patient and listening to everybody, all the coaches," said Givens, who had just found out he would be promoted.

"Kevin had a good training camp, was close to making our roster," Shanahan said. "He's been here and worked all year to get better and he's been waiting for this opportunity. He got it yesterday."

Taylor sustained an elbow injury in the 49ers' Dec. 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He missed three games before returning to full practice this week. The 49ers expected Taylor to serve in a backup role for Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

But that all changed on Thursday when Taylor sustained a knee injury during practice.

"No one fell on it," Shanahan said. "It was just two people, him and an O-Lineman pushing on each other and came to a stop and it just gave out. It was a real unfortunate one."

Taylor, a seventh-round 2018 draft pick from Temple, was expected to be a key rotational player at defensive tackle for the remainder of the season after D.J. Jones sustained a severe high-ankle sprain. Jones is on season-ending injured reserve.

Defensive end Dee Ford will miss his third consecutive game with hamstring and quadriceps issues, and safety Jaquiski Tartt is not expected to play due to fractured ribs. The 49ers list Tartt as questionable for Sunday's game.

49ers injury report

Out

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

DT Jullian Taylor (knee)

Doubtful

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

Questionable

G Mike Person (neck)













