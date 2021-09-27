49ers provide Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams injury updates

49ers provide injury updates on CBs Norman, Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cornerback Josh Norman, who was released from the hospital, participated in meetings at the team’s practice facility on Monday after sustaining a lung contusion in the 49ers’ 30-28 loss on Sunday night.

The 49ers list Norman as day-to-day, which opens the possibility that he could be available for the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, nickel back K’Waun Williams is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a calf strain, Shanahan said.

Norman sustained the injury on a play in which he tackled Packers running back Aaron Jones in the second quarter. Jones' helmet hit Norman in a sensitive area, and Norman spit up a little blood, Shanahan said.

“There’s a possibility,” Shanahan said. “He had some fluid in his lungs, and I think that was the scare, so he had to go to the hospital. He’s back. He was in our meetings this morning.

“The way that goes, it’s not like concussion protocol, but he’s got to clear some imaging. He’s got to pass a CT scan to get back to practice. And from what I’m told, that can take anywhere from one day to throughout the week. We just have to keep monitoring that each day as we go.”

The 49ers (2-1) return to action on Sunday at Levi's Stadium with an NFC West encounter against the Seahawks, who fell to 1-2 on the season Sunday with a 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals share the top spot in the division with 3-0 records.

Norman, 33, is in his 10th NFL season. He appeared in 120 regular-season games with 95 starts over his first nine seasons with Carolina (four seasons), Buffalo (four) and Washington (one).

Williams, 30, missed just five games in his first three seasons with the 49ers before sitting out eight games last season due to ankle and knee injuries.

Norman started for the second consecutive game since signing with the 49ers just days before their regular-season opener at Detroit. He played 30 snaps before leaving the game permanently with his chest condition.

Williams saw action as the 49ers' nickel back on just six plays before he left the game. The 49ers countered with Deommodore Lenoir and Dontae Johnson after the injuries to Norman and Williams.

