49ers' Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams injured in loss to Packers

49ers DBs Norman, Williams injured in loss to Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An already thin 49ers secondary got thinner on Sunday night, as both Josh Norman (chest) and K'Waun Williams (calf) were knocked out of the Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters after the defeat, and updated the status of the two defensive backs going forward.

Shanahan wasn't sure about the severity of Norman's injury, and the two likely will be evaluated this week.

Jason Verrett was lost in Week 1 with a torn ACL, and Emmanuel Moseley started Sunday's game despite being hobbled by a knee issue.

Norman was signed on Sept. 6, and made two tackles in his first game as a 49er. Norman made one tackle before exiting Sunday night's game.

Williams already was dealing with a calf injury, and was taken out of the game early as it continued to bother him. Williams also had a single tackle before leaving the game.

Dontae Johnson did what he could to spell both of the injured cornerbacks, as rookie Ambry Thomas and veteran Dre Kirkpatrick weren't active for the game. Johnson did suffer a shoulder stinger according to Shanahan, but did return to the game.

Aaron Rodgers finished 23-of-33 for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and marched the Packers down the field on the final drive to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning 51-yard field goal.

The 49ers will want every healthy defensive player it can get for Week 4, when Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks roll into Levi's Stadium.