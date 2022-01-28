49ers' Jordan Willis explains not speaking to media after game-changing play

Why Willis didn't speak to media after huge play in 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Much of the media was flummoxed when Jordan Willis did not take his turn at the podium after the 49ers clinched a spot in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay.

Willis himself was one of the primary reasons that San Francisco beat the Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field, advancing to face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. The defensive lineman blocked a punt that was recovered and returned by Talanoa Hufanga for the club’s only touchdown of the game.

Willis also was a huge reason why safety Jimmie Ward was able to get through the Packers offensive line to block a field goal at the end of the first half, holding Green Bay’s lead to seven points.

On Thursday, the fifth-year linemen broke his silence. Willis shared why he didn’t feel talking about his game-changing plays after the game and his humble response was a refreshing take to the concept of team sports.

“I just didn’t want to be taking all the praise for a team effort," Willis told reporters Thursday afternoon. "This whole year has been so many ups and downs for the team. Even though in that moment I was graced with the opportunity to block the punt, I didn’t want that to go down as the reason why we are sitting where we are.

“A lot of people have persevered to get here and all the work that the coaches have put in night in and night out week in and week out, all the criticism coach Shanahan has taken, all the criticism Jimmy Garoppolo has taken and all the criticism some of our top players on defense have taken, they have all worked hard to dig us up out of this mess. I just didn’t want one play to be a defining moment for all the hard work that this whole organization has put in to be where we are so to speak.”

The 49ers have had a Cinderella story path to the Championship round. After losing five of their first eight contests to begin the season, the 49ers found different ways to win. They have won nine of their last 11 games and head into Sunday’s contest having already beaten the Rams twice in the regular season and six times over the course of the last three years.

Defensive end Nick Bosa has enjoyed getting to know his position mate over the course of the season. The star pass rusher was not surprised that Willis did not want to take credit for the 49ers' win over the Packers.

“I think he doesn’t really have a selfish bone in his body,” Bosa said. “I think in professional sports in general, guys want the credit for the wins and big plays and stats and stuff. He is truly somebody who just wants to play the game the right way and enjoy it with the rest of the d-line guys.”

“He’s awesome to have on the team.”

Bosa who has 15.5 sacks on the season and 2.5 in the playoffs has been enjoying getting to know Willis who is having a career-best season statistically. The Kansas State product has registered three quarterback sacks and five hits even after missing six games due to a suspension.

