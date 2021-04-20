49ers' Jordan Reed's reported retirement means S.F. to seek tight end help

Reed's reported retirement means 49ers to seek tight end help originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Reed’s reported retirement likely means the 49ers will be looking to add another tight end to their depth chart.

The 49ers could seek to bring in a veteran to join George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner. Daniel Helm is also on the team’s offseason roster.

But they will also almost certainly look to add a rookie next week — either during the 2021 NFL Draft or shortly thereafter with an undrafted rookie.

Reed has decided to retire after making a comeback last season to play for the 49ers, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing “sources."

Reed, 30, appeared in 10 games last season with one start last season with the 49ers. He missed five games early in the season with a knee injury. On the season, Reed caught 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

He finishes his eight-year NFL career with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns. He played his first seven NFL years with Washington.

Prior to suiting up for the 49ers last season, Reed appeared 65 games after entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2013. He did not play in 2019 after sustaining his seventh documented concussion in a preseason game.

Washington released him in the spring of 2020, and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the 49ers.

In the only NFL season in which he played more than 14 games, Reed caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 and was selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

The 49ers have nine scheduled picks in next week’s draft. The club has carried four tight ends on its regular-season roster in recent seasons.

