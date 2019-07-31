49ers' Jordan Matthews paid Trent Taylor ample sum to get No. 81 jersey

When Jordan Matthews started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he wore No. 81. And he did that for three seasons before he went to Buffalo and sported No. 87 -- it was a number he was happy with as he had the digits in college.

Then with the Patriots, he came close at 80, but that wasn't the same.

Now, as a member of the 49ers, he obviously won't be wearing his beloved 87 as it has been retired by the organization in honor of Dwight Clark. He wanted No. 81 back and was willing to put a price on it ... literally.

The wide receiver told KNBR's Greg Papa getting his jersey number back that was already being worn by wide receiver Trent Taylor cost him a pretty penny:

Jordan Matthews says he bought No. 81 from Trent Taylor for a large sum.



"I won't say the price just know if you see his girlfriend with a nice wedding ring, just know." pic.twitter.com/H9f7h580fg



— KNBR (@KNBR) July 29, 2019

An assumed very pretty penny.

Matthews wouldn't even tell the figure.

"I really wanted 81, but this guy, this 5-foot-9 beast, has it," Matthews added. "I don't want to fight him for it."

Luckily it appeared the money wasn't the only factor. Taylor wanted the No. 15 jersey.

"He wants to go to 15. He looks way better in 15. But I guarantee you, this little swindler is going to make me still pay for it."

And keep an eye on Taylor's girlfriend's left hand in the future -- it probably cost an arm and a leg -- as well as a deal.

"Just know if you see his girlfriend with a nice wedding ring, just know ... "

Matthews even said he should be considered as part of this possible wedding, that's how much this transaction cost him.

Whatever helps.

