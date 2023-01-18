49ers’ John Lynch talks Titans hiring Ran Carthon as GM

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon, it’s San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Lynch and Carthon both joined the Niners in 2017, with Lynch taking the general manager job and hiring Carthon as the team’s director of pro personnel.

Lynch says it was quickly apparent Carthon was more than just the talent evaluator he was looking for upon being hired.

“When you are looking for someone in that role, first and foremost, you are not trying to get a future GM — you are trying to get a really good evaluator of talent in our league,” Lynch said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “When I hired Ran, that’s what we were looking for, and he has been that, and he has that skill.

“It’s just that in the process we discovered there’s a lot more to Ran. And, that’s why he worked his way up through our organization and that’s why he has earned this opportunity right now.”

After serving in his initial role with the Niners for four years, Carthon was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021. He nearly got another promotion last offseason, with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears being interested in his services for their respective general managers jobs.

Lynch spoke about the impression Carthon made in those interviews, as well as how he will fit with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who is expected to have a bigger say in decisions.

“Last year I heard from a lot of people that he interviewed with, how well he did. He is very qualified, and I think he’ll be a great partner to Vrabes,” Lynch said. “I know Vrabes well, and that’s such an important relationship — the head coach/GM one. Having each other’s back and having the respect of each other is so critical because you are leading that organization together.”

“I think it’s a great fit with [Ran and Mike], because the first part of any relationship is there is a mutual respect, and I know they’ll have that,” he added. “And I think the loyalty — they are both very loyal people and I think they’ll have each other’s back. And that’s the thing, you’re going to have your hits and you’re going to have your misses but if you stay with it through all of those, you have a chance, and I believe strongly knowing the two of them that they will be a really good fit.

“I am really confident that [the Titans] made a really good decision.”

One of the most impressive things about Carthon is his background, which includes having an NFL player and coach for a dad, and his own experience as a player and talent evaluator. It’s a background that impressed Lynch, also.

“Look at his background, and being around the game because of his father,” Lynch said. “He’s been around it and he played himself at Florida, at a high level. He’s been around great athletes and then goes to Indy – he was around some special people there – Hall of Fame players, a Hall of Fame GM in Bill Polian, coach Tony Dungy, and I know how impactful he can be in his philosophies. He gets into our business because as people were around him, they realized this guy would be a great scout. He worked in Atlanta, went to the Rams and was part of building something there and then we were fortunate enough to have him. He has a really good background that has him equipped and ready for this.

“His background is special, but he just has tremendous people skills – you enjoy being around him. He makes an organization better because of his attributes.”

When it comes to Carthon’s ability to build relationships, something that is important for all general managers, Lynch says the 41-year-old excels in that area as well.

“Ran makes really meaningful relationships,” Lynch revealed. “He’s just an easy person to talk to, and he has an ease to him. He was very close to a lot of our players, and close with a lot of our staff. He’s a guy that everybody respects, and he has great wisdom.”

Even before he was hired, Lynch believed Carthon had a really good chance at the Titans job, one that he “really wanted.”

“I sensed [Ran] had a real chance at this thing, and I think Jed sensed that as well,” Lynch said. “[The Titans] were doing their work, and then he went back for his second interview. When I talked to Ran, he really wanted this thing. He loved where he was at, and he knew he had a good home here [with the 49ers], but he wanted it.

“I was actually in a meeting with Jed when we got the news. It was myself, Jed, with [49ers EVP of Football Operations[ Paraag Marathe, and [49ers Assistant GM] Adam Peters strolled in, and it turned into a fun, celebratory call for Ran. We just told him how proud and happy we were for him. I think he’s going to do great.”

While some might peg this as Lynch just pumping up one of his own guys, just know that these sentiments Lynch has about Carthon are widely held throughout the league.

