49ers' John Lynch says he accidentally liked negative Jimmy Garoppolo tweet

Jimmy Garoppolo's performance in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium didn't inspire confidence in the fan base. Two interceptions and several errant passes cost San Francisco a chance to win their third straight game.

Shortly before midnight PT on Thursday, a 49ers fan posted a tweet suggesting that the team should leave Garoppolo in Nashville.

49ers general manager John Lynch isn't super active on Twitter, usually sending tweets following important moments. So it was shocking to see Lynch "Liked" the negative Garoppolo tweet.

Just after 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Lynch un-liked the tweet and then sent a tweet of his own explaining what happened while expressing his belief in Garoppolo.

Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone. — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 25, 2021

Lynch has publicly supported Garoppolo despite the quarterback's limitations, doing so as recently as this week.

"He's running our system exactly how we want," Lynch said Tuesday morning on KNBR. "The thing I love about Jimmy, he doesn't care if we run it 40 times, throw it 40 times -- just wants to win. We love that about him."

The 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Garoppolo's successor, Trey Lance, but they have stuck with the incumbent all season despite calls from the fan base to turn things over to the rookie.

If Garoppolo is asked about Lynch's accidental "Like," the quarterback assuredly will brush it off, but this is a controversy the 49ers probably didn't need.

