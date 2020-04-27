49ers general manager John Lynch had a banner weekend. Not only did he utilize two first-round picks on potential instant-impact players in defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and wideout Brandon Aiyuk, but he managed to turn a pair of draft selections into Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams via a trade with Washington.

NFL Hall of Famer and former San Francisco defensive back Deion Sanders is among the many who are impressed by the job Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have done during their time overseeing the Niners.

"These two guys, the head coach and the GM, Lynch, they know what they're doing," Sanders said on NFL Network. "I like the understanding of a good head coach and a guy who formerly played the game. That's a tremendous hook-up."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Sanders' son Shilo played with Kinlaw at South Carolina, and the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is a big fan of what he's seen from the No. 14 overall pick.

[RELATED: Post-NFL draft Super Bowl LV odds: 49ers lead NFC teams]

"Watching this guy rush the passer, he'd show up in and out every day, every game," Sanders continued. "This guy is a bonafide baller. You go into the draft, you get a couple of receivers (Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings) that can consequently replace (Emmanuel) Sanders, and you get a tight end (Charlie Woerner), and you get a lineman (Colton McKivitz).

"Then, to top it all off, with the sugar on the top, you go get Trent Williams? You're going to get a seven-time Pro Bowler, man? Possible All-Pro guy to come and shore up your offensive line? Wow. These guys know what they're doing."

After a run to the Super Bowl a season ago, Lynch and Shanahan seem to have the 49ers primed to remain in championship contention for years to come.

49ers' John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan 'tremendous' combo, says Deion Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area