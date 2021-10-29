49ers' John Lynch expects Trey Lance's time will come this season

Lynch expects Lance's time will come this season for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At 2-4, the 49ers are in need of a jolt of energy to turn their season around and get back to playing like a legitimate playoff contender.

The current four-game losing streak has led many to wonder if coach Kyle Shanahan should give rookie quarterback Trey Lance the reins to the offense, especially after Jimmy Garoppolo struggled during the rain in the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Lance was inactive in Week 7 due to a sprained knee, and Shanahan told reporters Monday that Garoppolo would remain the starter for the 49ers' Week 8 game in Chicago against the Bears.

General manager John Lynch went on KNBR on Thursday and discussed the 49ers' QB situation, including Lance's development and the decision to stick with Garoppolo. Lynch noted he believes Lance's time will come this season.

"But in terms of his development, Trey's doing good," Lynch told "Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks." "... I think there's going to be a time this year that Trey plays. Right now, Jimmy's our guy, and Kyle was very upfront [about that]. But we do have a lot of belief in Jimmy. People want to always know why. Well, we think Jimmy has played well at times this year."Certainly, last week was not his best effort. I will say we don't make excuses, but there were some tough conditions to throw the ball, but at times, he did. At times, it wasn't good enough. But we do have a lot of confidence in Jimmy. We think he gives us the best chance, but we're encouraged that Trey is getting healthy, that we may have him [against the Bears]. That decision hasn't been made if he'll be up this week, but like I said, he's had two very good days, and we'll see where that goes."But yes, we're very encouraged by the way he's developing, and I feel really good about his immediate future and the future for this franchise because I think he's everything we expect him to be and more."

During his Wednesday press conference, Shanahan made sure to point out that Lance wasn't drafted with this season in mind.

“We didn’t draft Trey to just fix this year,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “We drafted him so he could be the quarterback of the future and that’s a matter of time. We are not playing him just because of what our record is, or just because.

“That’s why our first discussion is how healthy is he and how is he going to look today. Just because of how our last four games have gone, it doesn’t really affect if we’re going to play Trey or not.”

The 49ers are just one game out of the final NFC wild-card spot, but they need to start playing more consistent football before we start looking at the postseason road map.

As for Garoppolo, Shanahan was clear that the veteran remains entrenched as the starter for now.

"In terms of deciding who's going at quarterback, that has to do with Jimmy's health," Shanahan said Monday in a conference call with Bay Area reporters. "I wanted to see how his calf was, and it's good today. So he'll be starting, and hopefully Trey will get back into practice and have a good enough week to where he can dress, and if he ends up dressing, there's always a good chance he'll get some plays in there.

"Trey hasn’t practiced in two weeks, so when he does come back, he’ll probably be limited as it is. Odds are when it comes to the game plan, you’re not going to start rotating quarterbacks, because it’s not an open competition right now."

