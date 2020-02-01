49ers' John Lynch, Bryant Young do not make Pro Football Hall of Fame

MIAMI, Fla. -- John Lynch was hoping for a "pretty cool weekend."

But the 49ers general manager can still pick up the greatest consolation prize possible.

Lynch made it into the final 10 among modern-era candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday but was not one of the five chosen for induction into the Class of 2020.

Former 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young was a first-time finalist, but he was eliminated from consideration for induction this year when the remaining modern-era candidates were cut from 15 to the final 10.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday announced the following group of modern-era inductees for the Class of 2020: Running back Edgerrin James, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson, and safeties Steve Atwater and Troy Polamalu.

Bruce, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, finished his career with a two-season stint with the 49ers after playing his first 14 seasons with the Rams. He ranks 13th all-time with 1,024 receptions and fifth with 15,208 receiving yards.

This was Lynch's seventh time in the final 15 in his eight years of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

"I believe my time will come," Lynch tweeted upon learning he was not elected.

It's an incredible honor to be a @ProFootballHOF finalist. I want to congratulate all of those that have been selected to this year's class. I believe my time will come.....in God's time. #Faithful - Let's go win a Super Bowl! — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) February 1, 2020

Lynch is in his third season as 49ers GM. He and coach Kyle Shanahan have done a remarkable job of building the team's roster. The team meets the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection as a safety with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, Lynch also was twice elected All-Pro. His first year as a finalist for the Hall of Fame was 2014. Each of the other 14 finalists that year has made it into the Hall of Fame.

Lynch said Thursday the anticipation of the Hall of Fame vote was easier to deal with this year because his mind had been preoccupied with the 49ers playing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think it probably makes it a little easier, because my mind is elsewhere," Lynch said at the time. "My mind's on doing anything I can do, and at this point, there's not a whole lot. But with the Super Bowl there are so many details that are popping up on just getting to practice and where we're going and all of that."

Young is the 49ers' career leader in sacks with 89.5. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade second team for the 1990s while being a two-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Young was in his eighth year of eligibility, and he received support this week from some of his former rivals. Young will be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame this year, 49ers president Al Guido announced on Friday.

The group of James, Bruce, Hutchinson, Atwater and Polamalu will be among 20 individuals enshrined this year as part of an expanded centennial class.

Previously elected by a blue-ribbon panel were tackles Jim Covert, Duke Slater, and Winston Hill, receiver Harold Carmichael, end Mac Speedie, linebacker Ed Sprinkle, defensive tackle Alex Karras, safeties Cliff Harris, Bobby Dillon and Donnie Shell, coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, executive George Young, commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol of NFL Films.

