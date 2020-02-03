Uh oh.

Joe Staley is the longest-tenured member of the 49ers, and the offensive tackle has been on a roll throughout San Francisco's playoff run. He was off to a great start in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, but sustained an apparent hand injury early in the second half and went to the locker room. He was ruled questionable to return, as rookie Justin Skule came on to replace him.

Joe Staley has a hand injury. His return is questionable. Justin Skule in at left tackle. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) February 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Watch Juice pull 49ers even with Chiefs with TD reception]

Staley later returned to the field for the 49ers' first drive of the fourth quarter after Tarvarius Moore intercepted Patrick Mahomes to get the ball back for San Francisco.

49ers' Joe Staley questionable to return to Super Bowl 2020 with hand injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area