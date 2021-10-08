49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo would've started, if healthy, Kyle Shanahan says

Jimmy G would've started vs. Cardinals if healthy, Shanahan says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday afternoon that Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday.

Shanahan made it clear that he was not anointing the rookie as the team’s permanent starter.

“Correct,” Shanahan said. “The starting quarterback is hurt. If he would’ve been 100 percent today, we would’ve gone with him.”

Jimmy Garoppolo started the first four games of the season for the 49ers. He sustained a right calf injury that prevented him from playing in the second half of the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Garoppolo was unable to practice this week due to the contusion and muscle strain.

Therefore, Lance was elevated into the starting lineup for the 49ers’ key Week 5 game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers will bring up quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to serve as Lance’s backup.

Following the game at Arizona, the 49ers have their bye week before returning to action on Oct. 24 to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Shanahan was non-committal when asked whether he expected Garoppolo to be ready for action after the bye week.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t thought about that, but I thought he had a chance this week, so I know he has a chance then, too.”

