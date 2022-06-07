49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo on target to be cleared in July, Kyle Shanahan says

Breaking news:

Matt Maiocco
2 min read
Shanahan says Garoppolo on target to be cleared in July originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s rehabilitation from offseason shoulder surgery appears to have him on track to receive medical clearance next month.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers excused Garoppolo from the mandatory minicamp this week so he could remain on pace with his physical therapy following surgery on March 8 to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.

“All of his rehab is down in L.A., so for him to stop it to come up here for a three-day minicamp doesn’t make much sense for him or for us,” Shanahan said on Tuesday. “So we wanted him to stay with his rehab.

“It wasn’t a real risky surgery or anything. It just takes time. So I think the plan has always been July. But I know there are no concerns with it. He’ll be throwing sooner than later.”

The 49ers planned to trade Garoppolo at the start of the new league year in March. However, those plans were derailed when Garoppolo opted for surgery.

San Francisco preferred that Garoppolo allow the shoulder to heal on its own rather than undergo the surgery and the anticipated 16-week rehabilitation.

Second-year quarterback Trey Lance continues to take over as the team’s No. 1 quarterback this offseason while Garoppolo is away from the team.  Shanahan said two weeks ago that he still expects the 49ers to trade Garoppolo before the start of the regular season.

Garoppolo, who is entering the final year of his contract, is scheduled to make $24.2 million in base salary this season.

With Lance expected to be the starter, it seems inconceivable the 49ers would pay Garoppolo that sum of money when such players as Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa are expected to sign high-priced deals in the future.

RELATED: Lance welcomes advice from 49ers legend Young 'with open arms'

Garoppolo has no more guaranteed money on his contract, so the 49ers would realize an immediate $25.5 million in cap savings if he were traded or released before the start of the regular season.

Shanahan said he has not thought too much into the future of how the team will proceed in training camp (scheduled to open in late July) if Garoppolo remains with the organization.

“Right now, I’d see him coming to practice unless we trade him,” Shanahan said.

