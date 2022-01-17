49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo sustained shoulder sprain in win vs. Cowboys

Jimmy G has sprained shoulder; optimism for Bosa, Warner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are optimistic defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner will be available Saturday night to face the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a right shoulder sprain in the second quarter of the team’s 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoff game, coach Kyle Shanahan disclosed Monday afternoon on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“He should be fine,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo. “He did it in the second quarter. He played through some pain. It ended up checking out all right, just a slight shoulder sprain. He should be good for Wednesday’s practice.”

Garoppolo completed 11 of 14 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half before struggling with his accuracy in the second half.

Bosa did not play in the second half after sustaining an injury when teammate D.J. Jones’ hip collided with Bosa’s head as they were converging on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Bosa did not return to the game after being diagnosed with a concussion.

“He seems like he’s in a pretty good spot right now,” Shanahan said.

Bosa must clear the NFL’s five-step return to play protocol in order to be allowed to play in the 49ers’ divisional playoff game this weekend at Lambeau Field.

Warner is expected to be back on the field for the 49ers’ low-speed practices after sustaining an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Cowboys.

“We’ll evaluate it and see as the week goes,” Shanahan said. “The initial scare was it could have been a high (ankle sprain), so we got good news on that. He had something similar to this earlier in the year, but we’ll evaluate him on (Tuesday).”

Story continues

The news was not as good for 49ers backup defensive lineman Jordan Willis, who is expected to miss significant time with a high ankle sprain.

Linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles tendinitis) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) were declared inactive for the game on Sunday. Shanahan said both players are considered day-to-day.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast